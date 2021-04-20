Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Increased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Square by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Square by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $1,084,064.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,383 shares in the company, valued at $35,241,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 962,260 shares of company stock worth $226,010,536. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $245.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.94 and a 200-day moving average of $218.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of 389.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

