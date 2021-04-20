Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 17,799 Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

