Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 17,799 Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit