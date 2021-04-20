Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 6,051 German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,051 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $223,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,714. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.76. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.