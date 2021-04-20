Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $573.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LXFR. B. Riley raised their target price on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

