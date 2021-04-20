Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $195,000 in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 560,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.50% of Advaxis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Advaxis by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Advaxis by 602.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217,634 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

ADXS opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. Advaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.57.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Advaxis from $5.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Advaxis Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

