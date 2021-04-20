Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $216,000 in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ebix by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Ebix news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Further Reading: Commodities

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit