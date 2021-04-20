Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $216,000 in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ebix by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Ebix news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

