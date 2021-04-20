Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

DRDGOLD stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $905.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.2719 dividend. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

