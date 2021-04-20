S&T Bancorp (STBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $85.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.73 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $116,226.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $389,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STBA. DA Davidson cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. S&T Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.