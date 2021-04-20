Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STAN. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 594 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 517.55 ($6.76).

STAN opened at GBX 483.20 ($6.31) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.48. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 519.80 ($6.79). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 493.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 455.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

