Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Argus

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective raised by Argus from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.92.

Shares of SBUX opened at $117.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

