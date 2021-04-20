State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Arcosa worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,767,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,465,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of ACA stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $68.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.70 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

ACA has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.