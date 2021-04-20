State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $65,968,000. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $48,045,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $40,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $227.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.38.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.