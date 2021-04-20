State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.91 Million Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTB. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $25,433,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTB opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

CTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

