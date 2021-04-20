State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.99 Million Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $62.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,985.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

