State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.06 Million Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

JBGS opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.21, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

