State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 96,095 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Brinker International by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EAT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.76.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $78.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.