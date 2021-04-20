State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases Shares of 152,390 Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152,390 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Investors Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,270,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 230,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 47,149 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 239,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 103,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 328,890 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

