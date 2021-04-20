Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $52.36, with a volume of 17207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,049,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 593.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 920,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after buying an additional 787,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

About Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

