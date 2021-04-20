Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Receives $53.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STLJF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

STLJF traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $40.63. 196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

