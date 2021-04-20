Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

STL stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

STL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

