Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Short Interest Update

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $586.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $347.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth $2,962,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth $1,608,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

