Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,614,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.35. 124,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584,904. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $96.61.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

