Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

NYSE:V opened at $224.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.73 and its 200 day moving average is $208.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.15 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

