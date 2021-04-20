Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 951 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

Shares of ABBV opened at $108.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

