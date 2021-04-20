stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37,081.00

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $574.12 million and $37,081.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,290.08 or 0.04089815 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00062645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.72 or 0.00279878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $553.11 or 0.00987789 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.45 or 0.00654433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,217.42 or 1.00397631 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 250,698 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.