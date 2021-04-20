Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,477 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $326.85 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.51 and a twelve month high of $328.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.48 and its 200-day moving average is $278.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

