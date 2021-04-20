Stock Traders Buy High Volume of GigCapital3 Put Options (NYSE:GIK)

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 9,828 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,066% compared to the typical volume of 843 put options.

Shares of GIK stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. 18,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,923. GigCapital3 has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98.

Get GigCapital3 alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital3 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital3 in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital3 in the third quarter valued at $120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GigCapital3 by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital3 in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000.

GIK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of GigCapital3 in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GigCapital3 in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GigCapital3 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

GigCapital3 Company Profile

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.