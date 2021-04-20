Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Knoll Call Options (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,275 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,131% compared to the average daily volume of 266 call options.

KNL stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. Knoll has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Knoll by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Knoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Knoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Knoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

