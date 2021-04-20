Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $287.35. 20,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,715. The company has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.20. Accenture plc has a one year low of $165.71 and a one year high of $288.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,558 shares of company stock worth $11,992,586. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

