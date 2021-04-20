Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 86,103 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,562 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.31. 249,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,356,591. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

