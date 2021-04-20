Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 16,957 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1,069.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.24.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.42. The stock had a trading volume of 32,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,567. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.66. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $100.50 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

