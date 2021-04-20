Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “
Separately, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.7162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 12.67%.
Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
