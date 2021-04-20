Strong Price Reaches $189.00 on Major Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $26.13 million and $939,060.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $189.00 or 0.00334979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00062365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00270904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004375 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025583 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $529.47 or 0.00938402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.55 or 0.00656741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,459.84 or 1.00066086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

