Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Stryker were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $256.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.27.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.