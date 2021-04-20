Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $331.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.47. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $31.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 22.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 26.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

