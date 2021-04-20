Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$69.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLF. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$73.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.23.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

TSE:SLF traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$65.39. 95,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,970. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$42.96 and a 12 month high of C$65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$64.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.61.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total transaction of C$1,193,455.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,297,328.64. Insiders sold a total of 66,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,598 in the last 90 days.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.