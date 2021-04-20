Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$69.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLF. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$73.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.23.
TSE:SLF traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$65.39. 95,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,970. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$42.96 and a 12 month high of C$65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$64.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.61.
In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total transaction of C$1,193,455.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,297,328.64. Insiders sold a total of 66,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,598 in the last 90 days.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
