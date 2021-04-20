SUN (SUN) Price Tops $40.28

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. SUN has a market cap of $200.27 million and approximately $428.17 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SUN has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One SUN coin can now be bought for $40.28 or 0.00071266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00061605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.17 or 0.00271001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025445 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.55 or 0.00926310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00647549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,293.90 or 0.99600319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

