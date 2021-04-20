SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 205.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $266,958.34 and approximately $4,364.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded up 164.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,175,451 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

