Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $40.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 72,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

