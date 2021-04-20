Surevest LLC Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Surevest LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.6% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in ServiceNow by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.67.

NYSE NOW opened at $548.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 155.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.57 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $505.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.