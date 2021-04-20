Surevest LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Surevest LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,869. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.83 and a 200-day moving average of $199.05.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.29.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

