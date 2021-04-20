Surevest LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waste Management by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,247,000 after acquiring an additional 474,165 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

WM stock opened at $134.58 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $135.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

