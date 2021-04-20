Surevest LLC Invests $13.85 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Surevest LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 251,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,853,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 4.2% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Surevest LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,406,000 after purchasing an additional 608,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,566,000 after purchasing an additional 325,014 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,300,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after acquiring an additional 251,104 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 629,689 shares during the period.

ACWX stock opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $57.26.

