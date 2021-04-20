Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $149,000 Stock Position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) by 189.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 528.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 108,216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 54,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CXE opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

