Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $134,000 in Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,070,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VACQU opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

