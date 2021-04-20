Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $118,000 Investment in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 54.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 73,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASYS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $149.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

