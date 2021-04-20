Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,847,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 482,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $331,245. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

CFB stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $15.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.45 million, a PE ratio of 195.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $44.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

