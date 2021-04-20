Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIIIU. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth $523,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth $2,114,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth $4,757,000.

IIIIU stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

