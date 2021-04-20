SVB Leerink Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.25.

ITCI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $203,316.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

