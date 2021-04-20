SVB Leerink Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NBIX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average is $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.99 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,426 shares of company stock worth $2,740,985. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after buying an additional 399,834 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,755,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after acquiring an additional 279,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after buying an additional 126,651 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.