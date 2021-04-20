SVB Leerink Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NBIX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average is $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.99 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,426 shares of company stock worth $2,740,985. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after buying an additional 399,834 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,755,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after acquiring an additional 279,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after buying an additional 126,651 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit